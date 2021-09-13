2,426 cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday

(LEX 18) — 2,426 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Monday, along with 29 deaths.
665 of newly reported cases are from the 18 and under age group.
The positvity rate has lowered to 13.70%.
2,446 people have been hospitalized, 646 in ICU, and 411 on ventilators.
Sunday, September 12 numbers:
CASES: 3,111
DEATHS: 21
POSITIVITY RATE: 13.88%
HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2,453
ICU: 636
VENTILATORS: 416
Saturday, September 11 numbers:
CASES: 4,470
DEATHS: 18
POSITIVITY RATE: 13.97%
HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2,526
ICU: 656
VENTILATORS: 433