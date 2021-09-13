2,426 cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday

(LEX 18) — 2,426 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Monday, along with 29 deaths.

665 of newly reported cases are from the 18 and under age group.

The positvity rate has lowered to 13.70%.

2,446 people have been hospitalized, 646 in ICU, and 411 on ventilators.

Sunday, September 12 numbers:

CASES: 3,111

DEATHS: 21

POSITIVITY RATE: 13.88%

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2,453

ICU: 636

VENTILATORS: 416

Saturday, September 11 numbers:

CASES: 4,470

DEATHS: 18

POSITIVITY RATE: 13.97%

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2,526

ICU: 656

VENTILATORS: 433