(LEX 18) — On Thursday, 2,510 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

729 of those cases in the 18 and under age group.

53 new deaths were reported and the positivity rate is 10.08%.

1,976 people are hospitalized, 566 in ICUs, and 381 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.