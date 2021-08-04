2,583 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky, positivity rate now over 10%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — All but four counties have substantial or high transmission levels of COVID-19, according to state data.

In Wednesday's COVID-19 report, 2,583 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, the most since February 3rd. The current positivity rate has also gone up to 10.08%, the highest since January 24th.

"We are not moving in the right direction," said Gov. Beshear in a video message. "This is serious, the Delta variant is real, and we have to be willing to do what it takes."

889 Kentuckians are in the hospital from the virus, 275 are in the ICU, and 100 people are on a ventilator.

Ten more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,362. One of the deaths is a 21-year-old from Daviess County.

Most counties are considered in the "red zone" by the state. That means the county has 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

To get the number of cases down, the state has nine recommendations for all red counties.