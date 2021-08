LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Monday afternoon's Team Kentucky briefing Governor Andy Beshear reported 2,596 new COVID cases, the highest recorded Monday.

Kentucky has hit a positivity rate of 12.87% and a record number of people hospitalized with 1,893 patients. 17 deaths were reported on Monday.

A record number of 529 ICU patients admitted and a record high on ventilators with 301.