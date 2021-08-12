2,713 newly reported cases in Kentucky, positivity rate continues to rise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Kentucky reported 2,713 new cases of COVID-19, six new deaths and the positivity rate continues to climb to 11.57%.

Along with this information, Governor Andy Beshear shared in a tweet that 2,386,200 Kentuckians are vaccinated.

Out of today's new COVID cases, 606 of them are 18 and under.

