Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

2,713 newly reported cases in Kentucky, positivity rate continues to rise

items.[0].image.alt
e.w. scripps national
delta variant mixed messaging
Posted at 5:00 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 17:02:14-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Kentucky reported 2,713 new cases of COVID-19, six new deaths and the positivity rate continues to climb to 11.57%.

Along with this information, Governor Andy Beshear shared in a tweet that 2,386,200 Kentuckians are vaccinated.

Out of today's new COVID cases, 606 of them are 18 and under.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo