2,728 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

(LEX 18) — 2,728 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 634 belong to the 18 and younger age group.

59 new deaths were reported, along with a positivity rate of 9.17%.

Currently, 1,109 people are hospitalized, 305 in ICUs, and 174 people on ventilators.

including the loss of a Kentuckian only 35 years old.

