2,728 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

Posted at 4:52 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 16:52:20-05

(LEX 18) — 2,728 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 634 belong to the 18 and younger age group.

59 new deaths were reported, along with a positivity rate of 9.17%.

Currently, 1,109 people are hospitalized, 305 in ICUs, and 174 people on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

