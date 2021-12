(LEX 18) — The state of Kentucky recorded 2,773 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of those cases, 664 belong to the 18 and under age group.

63 new deaths were reported, and the state positivity rate is 8.97%.

Currently, 1,192 people are hospitalized, 319 in ICUs, and 191 people are on ventilators.

