2,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday, positivity rate still rising

(LEX 18) — On Friday, 2,813 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. 669 of those cases belong to the 18 and under age group.

64 new deaths were reported including the death of a 39-year-old according to Governor Andy Beshear.

The state's positivity rate is now 9.21%.

Currently, 972 people are hospitalized, 284 in ICUs and 156 people are on ventilators.

