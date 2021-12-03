Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

2,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday, positivity rate still rising

items.[0].image.alt
e.w. scripps national
delta variant mixed messaging
Posted at 5:07 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 17:07:48-05

(LEX 18) — On Friday, 2,813 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. 669 of those cases belong to the 18 and under age group.

64 new deaths were reported including the death of a 39-year-old according to Governor Andy Beshear.

The state's positivity rate is now 9.21%.

Currently, 972 people are hospitalized, 284 in ICUs and 156 people are on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!