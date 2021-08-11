2,961 new COVID cases reported in Kentucky, positivity rate above 11%

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear shared a video to Twitter Wednesday afternoon reporting the rising COVID cases in Kentucky.

With 2,961 newly reported cases of COVID and a positivity rate above 11%, Beshear calls Wednesday's numbers alarming.

In the video, Beshear reported more than 75 additional people are in the hospital due to COVID today, 1,327 Kentuckians are in the hospital with COVID, 363 in the ICU, and 169 people are on a ventilator. The positivity rate sits at 11.22%.

"This virus is not fooling around. We can't sit around and have a two-week debate, we have to act. It is attacking us and we have to push back. That's why we did the mask mandate in schools and in daycares," Beshear said.