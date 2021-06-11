237 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 237 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 237 new cases of COVID-19 brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 461,947.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to decline and remain under 3%. Friday's positivity rate was 2.05%.

Nine new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 7,147.

As of Friday, 2,106,464 Kentuckians have received either the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.