237 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday

Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 11, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 237 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 237 new cases of COVID-19 brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 461,947.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to decline and remain under 3%. Friday's positivity rate was 2.05%.

Nine new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 7,147.

As of Friday, 2,106,464 Kentuckians have received either the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

