24 UK employees placed on administrative leave for not complying with COVID-19 testing policies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 24 University of Kentucky employees have been placed on administrative leave without pay for not complying with the university's COVID-19 testing policies.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says those employees "have never been in compliance with our vaccine and testing protocols" since the testing requirement was announced earlier this semester.

The university also says 146 students have also been out of compliance with the testing requirements. Blanton says those students cannot register for classes and have lost access to university events, campus buildings, and meal plans.

If an employee or student is not vaccinated, they're required to get tested for COVID-19 every week or face disciplinary action. Blanton says 26,523 students and more than 20,710 employees are required to either be tested weekly or submit proof of vaccination to the university.

Blanton says the university has, otherwise, had "remarkable compliance" and that nearly 90% of the campus is vaccinated.

"The large majority of the rest of our campus community testing per our protocols," he said.

The following numbers of employees have not been compliant with the university's COVID-19 testing policy, as of last week:

Out of compliance for one week: 16

Out of compliance for two weeks: 9

Out of compliance for three weeks: 8

Out of compliance for four weeks: 5

Out of compliance for five weeks: 5

Out of compliance for six weeks: 24

The following numbers of students have not been compliant with the university's COVID-19 testing policy, as of last week:

Out of compliance for one week: 4

Out of compliance for two weeks: 24

Out of compliance for three weeks: 52

Out of compliance for four weeks: 75

Out of compliance for five weeks: 69

Out of compliance for six weeks: 70

Out of compliance for seven weeks: 146

Blanton said no students have been suspended for not being compliant with the COVID-19 testing policy. However, those who have been out of compliance since the beginning of the semester will receive an interim suspension at the start of the spring semester.

"They will get notice this week that they will be on suspension next semester if they do not get into compliance with our protocols," Blanton said. "This is consistent with how we have handled some other suspensions, which start at the beginning of a semester in some cases."

He says the students with the highest level of non-compliance are, in large measure, not coming to campus.