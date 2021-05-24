263 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 263 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 263 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 456,053.

The positivity rate in Kentucky continues to remain under 3%. Monday's positivity rate was 2.61%.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, and one new audit death, bringing the state's coronavirus-related death total to 6,720.

As of Monday, 1,989,841 Kentuckians have received either the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.