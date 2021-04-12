270 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Monday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 270 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 270 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 433,352.

Monday's positivity rate was 3.16%.

"That is the highest in about a month, so we've got to be watching that. We should be wary, we should see what is going on in other states, we should get everyone out to get vaccinated," Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear also announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,257.

As of Monday, 380 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 104 of which are in the ICU and 54 of which are on a ventilator. At least 50,427 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.