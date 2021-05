FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Monday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 285 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

"That is around where Mondays have been the past three or four weeks," Gov. Beshear noted.

Kentucky's positivity rate dropped to 2.78%.

Gov. Beshear also announced six new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,662.