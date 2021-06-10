Watch
289 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday

Posted at 5:44 PM, Jun 10, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 289 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 289 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 461,717.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to remain under 3%. Thursday's positivity rate was 2.08%

Sixteen new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 7,138.

As of Thursday, 2,097,955 Kentuckians have either received the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

