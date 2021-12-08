3,032 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, 3,032 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

798 of the new cases belong to the 18 and under age group.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 9.14% and 70 new deaths were reported.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, one of the deaths recorded was a 16-year-old.

On Wednesday, Gov. Beshear announced 3,032 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a 9.14% positivity rate. The Governor also reported 70 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 16 years old. https://t.co/wEX3KaLmMj pic.twitter.com/U4cBci7bYg — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 8, 2021

Currently, 1,144 people are hospitalized, 312 in ICUs, and 179 people on ventilators.

