Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

3,032 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
e.w. scripps national
delta variant mixed messaging
Posted at 4:57 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 17:06:36-05

(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, 3,032 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

798 of the new cases belong to the 18 and under age group.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 9.14% and 70 new deaths were reported.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, one of the deaths recorded was a 16-year-old.

Currently, 1,144 people are hospitalized, 312 in ICUs, and 179 people on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 briefing click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!