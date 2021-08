(LEX 18) — Kentucky reported 3,576 new COVID cases on Wednesday with 987 of those being children.

Kentucky recorded record-high increases in COVID cases among the age of 0-9 with 399 new cases and the age group 10-19 with 638 new cases.

A total of 9 COVID deaths were reported, the positivity rate rose to 12.59%, and hospitalizations numbers are increased with 1,658 today.

The state set a new record with 466 COVID patients in intensive care.

Kentucky's daily COVID-19 report can be found here.