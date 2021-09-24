3,941 new COVID cases reported Friday

(LEX 18) — 3,941 new COVID cases were reported in Kentucky on Friday, along with 26 deaths.

On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced 3,941 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths – including the loss of Kentuckians as young as 15, 24 and 27 years old. The Governor asked Kentuckians to help encourage vaccinations among friends and family and to mask up indoors. pic.twitter.com/oNKQp1L3gp — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 24, 2021

1,094 of those cases are in the 18 and under age group.

The positvity rate continues to fall, at 10.99%.

2,211 people are hospitalized, 632 in ICUs, and 429 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.