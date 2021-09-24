Watch
3,941 new COVID cases reported Friday

Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 17:20:27-04

(LEX 18) — 3,941 new COVID cases were reported in Kentucky on Friday, along with 26 deaths.

1,094 of those cases are in the 18 and under age group.

The positvity rate continues to fall, at 10.99%.

2,211 people are hospitalized, 632 in ICUs, and 429 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

