313 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

Posted at 4:34 PM, May 03, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Monday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 313 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

Monday's positivity rate was 3.45%.

Gov. Beshear also announced five new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional three deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,525.

As of Monday, 414 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 102 of which are in the ICU and 47 of which are on a ventilator. There are currently 1,848,275 Kentuckians that have either received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

