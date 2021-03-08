331 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Monday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 331 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 331 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 411,040.

"That is the lowest since September 14th," Gov. Beshear noted.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to decline. Monday's positivity rate was 4.06%.

Gov. Beshear also announced ten new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 4,829.

As of Monday, 539 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 161 of which are in the ICU and 82 of which are on a ventilator. At least 48,174 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.