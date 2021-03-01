36,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky will receive 36,500 initial doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "over the next seven or so days."

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, authorized by the FDA for emergency use, will be sent to more than 130 independent pharmacies across Kentucky.

Nearly 4 million doses are going out across the country this week. That's all of the current supply.

Monday's COVID-19 update

Gov. Beshear announced 509 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

"That is the least we've had since September 28," Gov. Beshear noted of the new cases.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to trend downward. Monday's positivity rate was 4.84%, the lowest since Oct. 18.

Fifteen new coronavirus-related deaths were also announced, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 4,652.

Specific numbers for Kentuckians in the hospital, in the ICU and on a ventilator due to coronavrius-related reasons were not given, but Gov. Beshear said all those numbers continue to trend down.