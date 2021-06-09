361 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 361 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 361 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 461,446.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to remain under 3%. Wednesday's positivity rate was 2.06%.

Twelve new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 7,121.

As of Wednesday, 2,094,236 Kentuckians have received either the first shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.