4,009 new cases in Kentucky, 10th highest day of new cases since start of pandemic

(LEX 18) — Friday, Kentucky reported 4,009 new cases, making this the 10th highest day of new cases since the start of the pandemic.
Out of those new cases, 929 are 18 and under. Governor Andy Beshear reported 200 Kentuckians in the ICU, 12 new deaths today, and a positivity rate of 11.83%.
Today I am reporting the tenth highest day of new cases since the pandemic began, with 4,009 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Folks, it’s time to get serious. Get vaccinated and mask up indoors. The lives of our people depend on it. https://t.co/8qrSMnBDnH pic.twitter.com/IvlXhxiimq
— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 13, 2021