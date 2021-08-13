Watch
4,009 new cases in Kentucky, 10th highest day of new cases since start of pandemic

Friday, Kentucky reported 4,009 new cases, making this the 10th highest day of new cases since the start of the pandemic.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Aug 13, 2021
Out of those new cases, 929 are 18 and under. Governor Andy Beshear reported 200 Kentuckians in the ICU, 12 new deaths today, and a positivity rate of 11.83%.

