Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

4,030 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
e.w. scripps national
delta variant mixed messaging
Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:08:20-04

(LEX 18) — On Tuesday, 4,030 new cases of COVID were reported in the state of Kentucky.

Out of those cases, 1,154 were 18-years-old and younger.

24 new deaths were reported. Among those, someone in the 20-29 age range has passed, the fifth in the age group since August 4, 2021.

The positivity rate is now 13.45%.

2,514 people have been hospitalized, 666 in the ICU and 428 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo