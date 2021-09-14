4,030 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday

(LEX 18) — On Tuesday, 4,030 new cases of COVID were reported in the state of Kentucky.

Out of those cases, 1,154 were 18-years-old and younger.

24 new deaths were reported. Among those, someone in the 20-29 age range has passed, the fifth in the age group since August 4, 2021.

The positivity rate is now 13.45%.

2,514 people have been hospitalized, 666 in the ICU and 428 on ventilators.

2,623,258 Kentuckians vaccinated.

