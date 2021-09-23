4,099 new COVID cases reported Thursday

(LEX 18) — 4,099 new COVID cases were reported in Kentucky on Thursday, along with 44 deaths.

This Thursday’s COVID report is another tough one. I am announcing 4,099 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths. Please, have that difficult conversation to encourage those you care about to get vaccinated. Let’s make sure we don’t lose anyone else. pic.twitter.com/BYLuIovJGb — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 23, 2021

1,093 of those cases are in the 18 and under age group.

The positvity rate continues to fall, at 11.33%.

2,223 people are hospitalized, 625 in ICUs, and 424 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.