4,099 new COVID cases reported Thursday

Posted at 4:52 PM, Sep 23, 2021
(LEX 18) — 4,099 new COVID cases were reported in Kentucky on Thursday, along with 44 deaths.

1,093 of those cases are in the 18 and under age group.

The positvity rate continues to fall, at 11.33%.

2,223 people are hospitalized, 625 in ICUs, and 424 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

