(LEX 18) — In Monday's COVID-19 briefing, Governor Andy Beshear shared over the holiday break Kentucky saw a record high of new cases reported.

On Thursday, December 30, Kentucky reported 6,441 new cases of COVID-19 a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

Monday, January 3

4,111 new cases

15 deaths

Sunday, Jan. 2

2,767 new cases

24 deaths

Saturday, Jan. 1

4, 359 new cases

26 deaths

Friday, December 31

5,748 new cases

27 deaths

Thursday, Dec. 30

6,441 new cases (RECORD HIGH)

27 deaths