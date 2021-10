(LEX 18) — To start the month of October, 4,118 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

Of those cases, 1,089 were in the 18 and under age group.

The positivity rate declined to 9.67%. The last time Kentucky had a positivity rate below 10% was August 3.

Currently, 1,900 people are hospitalized, 553 in intensive care units, and 357 on ventilators.

