(LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Kentucky recorded 4,297 new cases of COVID-19. This is the highest number of new cases in Kentucky since late September.

Of those cases, 734 cases belong to the 18 and younger age group.

23 new deaths were reported.

The state's positvity rate is now 12.61%.

Currently, 1,330 people are hospitalized, 342 in ICUs, and 203 are on ventilators.

