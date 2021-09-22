Watch
4,418 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday

Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 22, 2021
(LEX 18) — 4,418 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, of those cases 1,273 were from the 18 and under age group.

52 deaths were reported.

"Folks, this is hitting people far younger than we ever saw previously in the pandemic," said Governor Andy Beshear.

The positivity rate currently sits at 11.66%.

There are 2,257 people hospitalized, 651 in intensive care units, and 453 on ventilators.

