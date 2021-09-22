4,418 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday

(LEX 18) — 4,418 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, of those cases 1,273 were from the 18 and under age group.

52 deaths were reported.

"Folks, this is hitting people far younger than we ever saw previously in the pandemic," said Governor Andy Beshear.

For Wednesday I am announcing 4,418 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 52 new deaths – one as young as 34-years-old. Today’s report shows that this virus is hitting people far younger than we’ve previously seen. Get vaccinated to protect yourself and others and mask up indoors. pic.twitter.com/EvNr9svhUM — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 22, 2021

The positivity rate currently sits at 11.66%.

There are 2,257 people hospitalized, 651 in intensive care units, and 453 on ventilators.

