(LEX 18) — 4,836 new COVID cases were reported in Kentucky on Thursday, among those 1,275 are 18 years and under.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to incline with 12.75%, 9 deaths reported, and 242 people on ventilators.

1,708 have been hospitalized closing in on a record high of 1,817 from December 17, 2020. The ICU tops Wednesday's record with 481.

For more on Kentucky's daily COVID-19 report, click here.