(LEX 18) — On Thursday, 4,891 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The COVID positivity rate continues to decline, with 13.00% Thursday. This decline marks the eighth day in a row the rate has dropped.

Sixty-two deaths were reported, this is the third-highest report on record.

2,453 people were hospitalized, 667 intensive care admittances, and 448 on ventilators.