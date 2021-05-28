Watch
415 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday

Posted at 6:20 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 18:20:13-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 415 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 415 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 457,894.

The positivity rate in Kentucky continues to decline. Friday's positivity rate was 2.43%.

Ten new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,758.

As of Friday, 2,031,607 Kentuckians have either received the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

