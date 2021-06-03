429 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 429 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 429 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 459,540.
Kentucky's positivity rate continues to remain under 3%. Thursday's positivity rate was 2.52%.
Six new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 7,077.
As of Thursday, 2,061,664 Kentuckians have received either the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
