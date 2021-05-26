440 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 440 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 440 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 457,062.

The positivity rate in Kentucky continues to decline. Wednesday's positivity rate was 2.40%.

Nineteen total coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,744.

As of Wednesday, 2,010,846 Kentuckians have received either the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.