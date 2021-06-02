445 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 445 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 445 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 459,124.

The positivity rate in Kentucky continues to remain under 3%. Wednesday's positivity rate was 2.77%.

Four new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 7,071.

As of Wednesday, 2,060,313 Kentuckians have received either the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. At least 52,836 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.