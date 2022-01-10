5,049 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Kentucky on Monday

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reported 5,049 new cases of COVID-19 Kentucky on Monday, along with a record-high positivity rate of 26.33%.

14 new deaths were recorded.

Currently, 1,873 people are hospitalized, 452 in ICUs and 238 people are on ventilators.

Due to rising COVID cases, the Governor called in reinforcement for hospitals and revised the guidance for Kentucky schools.

Beshear says he has mobilized the National Guard to help hospitals that are experiencing a greater strain. 445 active guard troops will assist hospitals and food banks across the state.

Dr. Stack walks through guidance for KY schools based off guidance CDC revised late last week. Note that for schools with universal masking, quarantines and contact tracing are NOT needed for at-school exposures. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/dQTnKvNTc2 — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) January 10, 2022

