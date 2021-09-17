Watch
5,133 new cases reported on Friday: 'Way too many at a time when hospitals are overrun'

Posted at 4:56 PM, Sep 17, 2021
(LEX 18) — On Friday, 5,133 cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with 45 deaths.

"Today, Friday, we're reporting 5,133 new cases of COVID-19 – way too many at a time when our hospital's systems are already being overrun," said Governor Andy Beshear in a video.

The positivity rate continues to decrease with 12.88%.

1,469 of the cases belong to the 18-years and under age group.

2,426 people were hospitalized, 647 new intensive care unit admittances, and 463 people were placed on ventilators - a pandemic record.

