5,133 new cases reported on Friday: 'Way too many at a time when hospitals are overrun'

(LEX 18) — On Friday, 5,133 cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with 45 deaths.

"Today, Friday, we're reporting 5,133 new cases of COVID-19 – way too many at a time when our hospital's systems are already being overrun," said Governor Andy Beshear in a video.

The positivity rate continues to decrease with 12.88%.

For the second straight day, we have less than 100 ICU beds available across the commonwealth.

1,469 of the cases belong to the 18-years and under age group.

2,426 people were hospitalized, 647 new intensive care unit admittances, and 463 people were placed on ventilators - a pandemic record.

