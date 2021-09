(LEX 18) — 5,457 new COVID cases were reported in Kentucky on Thursday. This is the second-highest day after January 6, with 5,742 cases.

For 18 and under 1,774 new cases were reported.

The positvity rate sits at 13.29% with 45 new deaths.

Hospitalizations are at a new high with 2,315 people.

The intensive care units and the use of ventilators saw a slight dip with 620 in the ICU and 408 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID report click here.