531 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 531 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 53`1 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 460,049.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to remain under 3%. Friday's positivity rate was 2.47%.

Nine new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 5,086.

As of Friday, 2,068,762 Kentuckians have received either the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.