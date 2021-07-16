Watch
541 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky on Friday

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 17:04:34-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday's COVID-19 report shows 541 new cases and three new deaths in the state of Kentucky.

The total number of cases is now 469,710. The state's positivity rate now sits at 4.49%.

Gov. Andy Beshear reports 2,236,482 Kentuckians are now vaccinated, a 7,010 increase since reported Wednesday.

Woodford County, Franklin County, and Fayette County remain among the most vaccinated counties in the state with 60+ percent of the population vaccinated.

The full Kentucky COVID-19 report can be found here: KyCovid19.ky.gov

