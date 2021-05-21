Watch
544 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday

Posted at 5:45 PM, May 21, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 544 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 544 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 455,150.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to slowly decline. Friday's positivity rate was 2.62%.

Five new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,698.

As of Friday, 1,957,642 Kentuckians have either received the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

