564 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday

(LEX 18) — According to Kentucky's daily COVID-19 report, there are 564 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 469,214 on Thursday.

The current positivity rate is 4.04%. The last time the positivity rate was above four was on March 8. It was 4.06%.

Governor Andy Beshear says due to delays with the federal reporting database, there was no vaccination report for Thursday.

Team Kentucky updates will resume next Thursday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m.