Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

568 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

items.[0].image.alt
e.w. scripps national
delta variant mixed messaging
Posted at 5:02 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 17:02:41-04

(LEX 18) — On Monday, 568 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

Of those cases, 132 belong to the 18 and under age group.

26 new deaths were reported and the positivity rate is 5.03%.

Currently, 722 people are hospitalized, 249 in ICUs, and 138 are on ventilators.

For the daily COVID-19 report click here.

Sunday, October 31
New Cases: 711
New Cases 18 and Under: 208
New Deaths: 12
Positivity Rate : 4.98%
Hospitalized: 789
ICU: 253
On Ventilator: 143

Saturday, October 30
New Cases: 941
New Cases 18 and Under: 267
New Deaths: 10
Positivity Rate : 5.00%
Hospitalized: 843
ICU: 263
On Ventilator: 147

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo