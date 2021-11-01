568 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

(LEX 18) — On Monday, 568 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.
Of those cases, 132 belong to the 18 and under age group.
26 new deaths were reported and the positivity rate is 5.03%.
Currently, 722 people are hospitalized, 249 in ICUs, and 138 are on ventilators.
Sunday, October 31
New Cases: 711
New Cases 18 and Under: 208
New Deaths: 12
Positivity Rate : 4.98%
Hospitalized: 789
ICU: 253
On Ventilator: 143
Saturday, October 30
New Cases: 941
New Cases 18 and Under: 267
New Deaths: 10
Positivity Rate : 5.00%
Hospitalized: 843
ICU: 263
On Ventilator: 147