568 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

(LEX 18) — On Monday, 568 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

Of those cases, 132 belong to the 18 and under age group.

26 new deaths were reported and the positivity rate is 5.03%.

Currently, 722 people are hospitalized, 249 in ICUs, and 138 are on ventilators.

Sunday, October 31

New Cases: 711

New Cases 18 and Under: 208

New Deaths: 12

Positivity Rate : 4.98%

Hospitalized: 789

ICU: 253

On Ventilator: 143

Saturday, October 30

New Cases: 941

New Cases 18 and Under: 267

New Deaths: 10

Positivity Rate : 5.00%

Hospitalized: 843

ICU: 263

On Ventilator: 147