575 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday

Posted at 5:01 PM, May 20, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 575 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 575 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 454,609.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to slowly decrease. Thursday's positivity rate was 2.70%.

Fifteen new coronavirus-related deaths were also announced, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,693.

As of Thursday, 1,945,674 Kentuckians have either received the first shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

