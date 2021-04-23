607 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 607 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

Friday's positivity rate was 3.26%.

Gov. Beshear also announced five new coronavirus-related deaths, as well as an additional 17 deaths due to an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,403.

As of Friday, 420 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 113 of which are in the ICU and 50 of which are on a ventilator.

Vaccination update

Gov. Beshear announced 1,708,318 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions.”