609 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 609 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 609 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 438,147.

“As our case numbers seem to be plateauing, it’s more important than ever for us to make sure our vaccination numbers are rising consistently,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “Let’s meet our 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge so we can get back to more of the activities we enjoy and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

Tuesday's positivity rate was 3.44%.

Gov. Beshear also announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional six deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,360.

As of Tuesday, 419 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 121 of which are in the ICU and 48 of which are on a ventilator. At least 50,872 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.