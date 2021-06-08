614 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 614 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 614 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 461,119.
The positivity rate in Kentucky continues to remain under 3%. Tuesday's positivity rate was 2.12%.
Six new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 7,109.
As of Tuesday, 2,091,572 Kentuckians have either received the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
