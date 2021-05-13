674 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 674 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

The positivity rate was 3.04% on Thursday, slightly lower than Wednesday's report of 3.08%.

Gov. Beshear also announced four new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional three deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,637.

As of Thursday, at least 1,897,117 Kentuckians have either received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

