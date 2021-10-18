678 new cases of COVID-19 reported in KY on Monday

(LEX 18) — On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear shared Kentucky's COVID numbers from the following weekend, including Monday's 678 new cases.

Of those cases, 154 belong to the 18 and under age group.

31 deaths were reported.

Currently, the positivity rate is 7.36%.

1,193 people are hospitalized, 337 in ICUs, and 219 on ventilators.

Beshear also shared 15 children are in the hospital, four are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

Saturday, October 16

New cases: 1,751

New deaths: 50

Sunday, October 17

New cases: 827

New deaths: 22