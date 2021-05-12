680 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 680 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 680 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 450,541.

Wednesday's positivity rate is 3.08%.

Gov. Beshear also announced ten new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,630.

As of Wednesday, at least 1,891,937 Kentuckians have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. At least 52,023 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.